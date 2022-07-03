You Can Set Your Sights On The Biggest Supermoon In Quebec This July
Mark your calendars, 'cause it's going to be magical! 🌕
With July well underway, there's really no better way to soak up those summer vibes in Montreal than setting your sights on one of the biggest supermoons of the year.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the largest and brightest supermoon of 2022 is scheduled for this July, and it's safe to say it's going to be quite a magical moment.
The full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will rise on Wednesday, July 13, reaching peak illumination at 2:38 p.m. Eastern Time.
But wait, why "Buck Moon?" Well, the Farmer's Almanac says that the full moon in July is referred to as the Buck Moon "because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time."
The Buck Moon will be below the horizon during its rise, so it's best to look southeast after the sunset to watch it fully ascend into the sky, the Almanac stated.
The astral phenomenon will be 357,418 kilometres from Earth, edging out June's Strawberry Moon by a staggering 200,000 kilometres.
You'll be able to admire this majestic spectacle for three days, NASA stated. The Buck Moon will be full from the morning of Tuesday, July 12, to the morning of Friday, July 15.
While you've got a few days to spot the Buck Moon, it's best to catch it at its peak on July 13, and don't miss out on it, as this supermoon only makes an appearance once a year.
So, grab your favourite person, a blanket and some snacks, and enjoy the Buck Moon in all its glory.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.