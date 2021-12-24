An 18-Year-Old Has Died After Being Shot Multiple Times At A House Party
Police responded to a 1:45 a.m. 911 call about gunfire in a house in TMR.
An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in a home near avenue Trenton and chemin Aberdare early Friday morning, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
UPDATE: The SPVM reports that the individual has died in the hospital. Police say it's Montreal's 36th homicide of 2021.
EARLIER: At around 1:45 a.m., the SPVM responded to a 911 call about a person injured by gunfire in the Town of Mont-Royal. Police arrived at the scene and located the victim, estimated to be around 18 years old, inside a house.
"He was unconscious and injured to the upper body by more than one gunshot," the SPVM spokesperson said.
According to preliminary information, a house party was taking place and "suddenly, some suspects on the scene shot the victim," according to Chèvrefils.
The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived at the residence. Investigators arrived at the crime scene to "analyze and try to understand the exact circumstances of this event." A K-9 unit was also called to the scene.
No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
There is no more information at this time.
