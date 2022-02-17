Montreal Police Are Investigating After Gunshots Were Heard In Rosemont Last Night
The gunshots were heard around 10:30 p.m.
Late Wednesday evening, gunshots were heard in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.
Montreal police received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. about the matter. When police officers arrived on the scene, SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said gun shells were found in the area.
This led police to set up a barrier around the scene and the canine unit was brought in to help with the investigation, "to see if other evidence could be found on the scene."
Bergeron said police are uncertain as to whether anyone was targeted by the gunshots because, upon arrival at the scene, they found no victims in the surrounding areas. Police also were unable to locate any suspects.
Police are investigating to figure out whether the gunshots were aimed at a person, a vehicle or just "shot in the air." On Wednesday evening, this question remained unanswered.
The Montreal police are looking into video footage from the areas around the scene in hopes of getting more detail as to what happened.
On Thursday morning, the SPVM still had very little information surrounding the event. Police said there were still no victims or suspects.
Although we've seen a rise in gun violence in Montreal during the past year, Berkshire Hathaway's travel insurance subsidiary, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), still named Montreal the safest city in the world to travel to in 2022.
