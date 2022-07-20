An East End Montreal Park Has Closed Indefinitely Because Of Coyotes
Parc linéaire de la Coulée-Grou in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles has been closed since mid-June.
Not just a zoo animal or a cartoon bad guy, coyotes are among our natural neighbours and share the Island of Montreal with us — and our small, tasty-looking pets. Most active in spring, these dog-sized animals have been spotted this year in the northern section of Montreal.
Sightings in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough have led officials to close one local park indefinitely.
The Parc linéaire de la Coulée-Grou has been closed since June 13 due to the presence of coyotes and their young, the borough says online. Though the bike path through the park remains open to visitors and the nearby nature park is still accessible, as well.
Coyotes can "react negatively to dogs," especially if they think their babies are at risk, the city's statement warns.
The animals were spotted in Pointe-aux-Trembles last summer, too, when the city warned residents to "stay vigilant" when walking small pets at dawn and dusk, when coyotes are most active.
The city also recommended that cats be kept indoors and dogs on leashes at all times to avoid confrontation with the wild canines.
Montreal isn't the only city tasked with coexisting alongside these wild animals. Vancouver is also home to coyotes, although they aren't native to the area.
Several plans are in place to improve coyote-human coexistence, including reducing positive contact between coyotes and people. Feeding coyotes, or otherwise teaching them that humans are friendly, can make them unhealthily dependent on and comfortable with human contact – something the Vancouver Park Board doesn't want.
Montreal also advises that residents avoid approaching coyotes no matter what, even if they seem hungry or injured. If you end up in an encounter with a coyote despite your best efforts, the city recommends that you stay calm, give the animal space, and move away without turning your back or running. If this doesn't work, the SPCA says to wave your arms and throw small objects in the coyote’s direction – not to hit it, just to scare it away.
