An International Beer Festival Is In Montreal This Week & It's The Biggest In North America
With a huge terrasse and a great indoor space, Mondial de la bière is back!
With such a wide range of flavours and types to choose from, beer is a beverage appreciated by lots of Montrealers. Caramel, licorice, hazelnut, ginger, orange – there really is something to suit every taste.
From May 19 to 22, beer lovers in Montreal can check out breweries from near and far at the 28th edition of the popular Mondial de la bière. Founded in 1994, the event plays an important role in the world of brewing, continually reinventing itself to suit the evolving palates of beer connoisseurs.
With its well-earned reputation, Mondial de la bière has become the largest festival of its kind in North America. It’s so successful that it's gone international, with events in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and France.
During the festivities, you can enjoy tastings and get to know fellow beer enthusiasts. There will be products from Quebec and all around the world to delight your taste buds.
Plus, you'll be able to try one-of-a-kind brews that you can't get anywhere else.
Beer fans will get to choose from a whole range of sought-after creations. While Canadian and American brewers will be showcased, the spotlight will also shine on countries like Iceland, Norway, Scotland and Germany.
This means you can take a trip around the world, one sip at a time!
Courtesy of Mondiale de la bière
This year, Mondial de la bière is going back to its roots with a full-scale festival that includes both indoor and outdoor spaces for Montrealers to explore.
It’ll take place at Windsor Station, so you can expect plenty of room to walk around and keep a comfortable distance from the other guests — making it the perfect spot to safely meet up with other beer aficionados.
Over four days, Mondial de la bière will host around 75 breweries with over 400 products for guests to discover.
The festival will be happening Thursday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's free to get in, just make sure to bring your wallet if you plan on picking up a sample or two.
You'll need between two and eight coupons for a 2-4 ounce sample glass, which works out to be around $5 plus tax. The glasses themselves are for sale too, starting at $10.
Courtesy of Mondial de la bière
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the beer glasses will go to Fondation Rivières, an organization that works to protect Quebec's waterways.
This is a great chance to discover new beers and support your community at the same time.
Mondial De La Bière
Price: Entry is free, sample prices vary
When: May 19-21 from 12-11 p.m. and May 22 from 12-9 p.m.
Where: 1160, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Mondial de la bière is back for its 28th year, giving you the chance to sample a huge range of beers from around the corner and around the world.
To learn more about Mondial de la bière, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.