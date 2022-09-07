An Omicron Variant COVID-19 Vaccine Is Arriving In Quebec On Thursday
It will be prioritized for those over 30 years old.
Quebecers will soon be able to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron variant. Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said the shot would be available at most vaccination centres in the province by the afternoon of Thursday, September 8.
The updated Moderna vaccine is bivalent, offering two kinds of protection against the original COVID-19 strain and BA.1 subvariant. It will be prioritized for residents over 30 years old, said Boileau. Those 30 and under will continue to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Health Canada approved the new vaccine last week for use as a booster shot. According to Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, over 10 million doses are expected by the end of September — allowing all Canadians aged 18 and older to be eligible for the booster.
In Quebec, health officials have reported that on Wednesday 1,635 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, up by 78 from the day before.
Around 91% of Quebecers over the age of five have gotten their first vaccine dose, while 56% have gotten three and only 21% have received four doses.
Health officials recommend that if it has been longer than six months since your last dose, you should consider getting another.