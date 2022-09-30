An Overnight Stabbing In Montreal's Mile-End Left A Man Dead
It marks the 26th homicide in the city this year.
A man was stabbed to death overnight in Montreal's Mile-End. Police were called just after 5 a.m. on Friday morning about an armed altercation near the corner of rue Jeanne-Mance and avenue Van Horne. Officers found a victim of unknown age who was pronounced dead on the scene. The man is the 26th homicide victim in the city this year.
"It was an altercation that degenerated between the victim and another man," said SPVM Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Witnesses told police the victim was stabbed at least once, he said. The suspect then fled on foot "in an unknown direction" before police arrived.
The SPVM's Major Crimes Unit will be taking over the investigation. Investigators are working with crime scene technicians to collect evidence at the scene where the fatal stabbing took place.
A command post will also be established in the area on Friday morning to gather more information.
Earlier in the morning, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the Plateau. Just before 1 a.m., a fight between two people on boulevard St-Laurent resulted in one being stabbed at least once near rue Milton. The victim was taken to the hospital and police said his life is not in danger.
