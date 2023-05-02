The Family Behind Montreal's St-Viateur Bagel Is Chasing Game Show Glory
Here's hoping they rise to the challenge! 🥯
The family behind Montreal's iconic St-Viateur bakery could soon be swapping bagels for buzzers. The Morenas, who own and operate the beloved shop, have thrown their hat in the ring for the upcoming season of Family Feud Canada.
The hit game show has been a sensation in Canada since its premiere in 2019, pitting families against each other in a series of trivia and survey-based questions. The Morenas are no strangers to friendly competition, having held their own against other bakeries for decades in the ongoing city-wide contest to make the best Montreal-style bagels.
"We are still in preliminary auditions… If accepted we film in October," Vince Morena told MTL Blog.
According to Family Feud Canada, the audition process involves showcasing what makes each family "unique" and why they are proud to represent their hometown. They are looking for participants who are energetic and enthusiastic, with quirky traditions that bring them together.
The Morenas certainly fit the bill, with their deep ties to the Montreal community and their decades-long tradition of bagel-making. They opened their first local bagel shop in 1957 and the business has since expanded to include locations throughout the city, with St-Viateur becoming an institution among both locals and tourists.
Fans of the bakery and Family Feud Canada will have to wait until the upcoming season to see if the Morenas come out on top.