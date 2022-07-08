Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

An Italian Food & Culture Festival Will Return To Multiple Montreal Boroughs This August

There will be all kinds of different events celebrating Italian culture. 🇮🇹

Old cars in Montreal, Right: Crowd of people at ItalFestMTL.

Courtesy of Alya El Guermai for ItalFestMTL, Courtesy of Milena Cottini for ItalFestMTL

Get excited — ItalfestMTL, formerly known as Montreal's Italian Week, a popular cultural event in Montreal, is officially on its way back to the city this August.

For its 29th year, ItalFestMTL will be hosting a variety of different events that celebrate Italian culture from August 5 to 20, 2022.

Festival-goers can expect Italian-inspired music, food and art and the chance to meet Lili-Ann De Francesco, an Italian-Canadian rising star in music, who will be the spokesperson for the event.


ItalFestMTL is being presented by Mastro and San Daniele and is described as "an ecologically responsible festival and an essential part of Montreal’s summer scene" that offers up an array of spectacles highlighting Italian culture in the 514.

The schedule is made up of concerts, an opera, a film festival, fashion show, exhibitions, historical tours, virtual culinary capsules, and storytelling events. Oh, and they're all free!

The festival will be taking place across different Montreal parks and streets in Kirkland, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Laval, LaSalle, Saint-Léonard, Little Italy, and Quartier des Spectacles. So no matter where you live in the city, you're sure to be close to one of the many ItalFestMTL events happening.

ItalFestMTL 2022

Price: Free admission

When/Where:

  • August 5-6: Kirkland — Broccolini parking lot; 16766, Trans-Canada Hwy, Kirkland, QC
  • August 6th: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce — Parc Georges St-Pierre; 999, ave. Oxford, Montreal, QC
  • August 7: Laval — Parc Lausanne Park; rue de Lausanne, Laval, QC
  • August 9: LaSalle — Parc Ouellette; rue Serre, Montreal, QC
  • August 10: Saint-Léonard — Parc Wilfrid-Bastien; 8255, boul. Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard, QC
  • August 12-14: Little Italy — Boulevard Saint-Laurent
  • August 19-20: Quartier des Spectacles (Esplanade Tranquille)

Website

