Carey Price Is Officially Coming Back To The Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back, Carey!
Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme has confirmed that Habs goalie Carey Price is set to rejoin the team next Monday.
Price, who has firmly established himself as a living legend in Montreal, took a leave of absence at the beginning of the season to enter the NHL's Player Assistance Program.
Dominique Ducharme indique que Carey Price sera de retour lundi pour rencontrer les th\u00e9rapeutes du club et d\u00e9velopper un plan \u00e0 suivre.\n\nDominique Ducharme confirms that Carey Price will rejoin the team on Monday to meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward.pic.twitter.com/7gPAxoVJl0— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1636129361
According to a social media post, Price will meet with "athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward."
Price, whose voluntary leave of absence sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world, will be welcomed back with open arms.
The Habs are currently in a huge slump, with only three wins in the past 12 games. There's no word on whether Price will start any games soon but his presence in the locker room is sure to be a welcome sight for a team that really needs a leader right now.
His decision to return will also certainly be a relief to Habs general manager Marc Bergevin, who was reduced to tears speaking at a press conference in October about Price.
On Saturday, the Habs will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre.
