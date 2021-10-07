Sports
Carey Price's Wife Angela Released A Heartfelt Statement After He Took A Leave Of Absence
"We hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first."
Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, has released a heartfelt statement on Instagram following the announcement that he would be taking a leave of absence from the team.
Price voluntarily entered the NHL's Player Assistance Program on Thursday.
"Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling," Price wrote.
"No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first."
"Carey's showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us."