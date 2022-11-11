Carrefour Laval Is Hosting A Fancy Champagne Pop-Up That Lets You Customize Your Bottle
Engrave a loved one's name and gift the bubbly. 🥂
Moët & Chandon, the company behind some of the fanciest bubbly in the world, is bringing a pop-up experience to Carrefour Laval for those who like to pop bottles.
The Art of Gifting arrives on December 3, offering Montrealers the chance to customize their own bottle. Everyone knows it's only your champagne if it's got your name on it, otherwise, it's just sparkling (and) unassigned.
You'll be able to get your name, or your loved one's, added to a bottle of Impérial Brut or Rosé. Guests can also personalize a holiday gift by having a unique message etched in calligraphy on the glass.
If you want a lasting memento to keep after the champagne has been consumed, personalized messages are also available to add to a festive metal gift box.
"Canadians will have an opportunity to create uniquely thoughtful gifts to convey heartfelt emotions that only truly personalized gifting can express," said Moët Hennessy Canada spokesperson Veronique Gonneville.
"For more than 275 years, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice for commemorating intimate moments and the grandest of events," she said.
The event marks the first time that the company hosts a bespoke pop-up in Quebec. The effervescent event will last through December 23.
The Art of Gifting at Carrefour Laval
When: December 3 to 23, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Where: CF Carrefour Laval, 3003, boul. le Carrefour