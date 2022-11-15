The W Hotel In Montreal Is Opening A Hip-Hop-Inspired Cocktail Lounge For The Holidays (PHOTOS)
The Sound Box serves Hennessy-based drinks. 🥃🎧
Hip-hop and Hennessy have history and there's an exclusive pop-up cocktail lounge now celebrating that connection in Montreal. The Sound Box at the downtown W Hotel is serving cognac-based beverages in a swanky setting through March 2023.
Up to six people at a time can enjoy a private LP listening party in the neon-lit lounge, surrounded by hip-hop albums and rap icons.
Guests can sip on a selection of specialty 'Henny' cocktails featuring Hennessy's XO while savouring music by some of hip-hop's most foundational artists.
A record player and headphones under a selection of hip-hop LPs. Right: A portrait of Biggie surrounded by records and an electric guitar.Courtesy of OpenTable.
"Hennessy and hip-hop have had a long relationship and we're proud to showcase it in a sensory way," said W Montréal spokesperson Alexandre Tessier.
The link between the liquor and Black culture dates back to the 1950s when some of the top Black actors of the time starred in Hennessy ads. Fast forward forty years, Tupac serenaded the French cognac brand in his hit 'Hennessy' (1992). Snoop Dogg followed that up with 'Hennessy N Buddha' (2000) and even Drake got in the spirit with his 2016 release 'One Dance.'
A Hennessy-stocked bar. Right: A close-up of Hennessy bottles.Courtesy of OpenTable.
The Sound Box can be reserved on OpenTable for holiday gatherings and unique corporate events.
It costs $95 per person for those not staying at the hotel. All guests staying in WOW and EWOW suites can enjoy free access for two people.
Sound Box by Hennessy at the W Montréal
When: November 2022 to March 2023
Where: W Montréal, 901 Square Victoria,
Cost: $95/person, guests staying at W Montréal in WOW and EWOW suites get free access for two.