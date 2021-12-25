Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Money
quebec jobs

SSENSE Is Still Hiring To Fill 2,000 Seasonal Warehouse Jobs & You Can Make Up To $21/Hour

You don't need warehouse experience.

SSENSE Is Still Hiring To Fill 2,000 Seasonal Warehouse Jobs & You Can Make Up To $21/Hour
@ssensemontreal | Instagram, @ssensemontreal | Instagram

The holidays can be a beautiful time but they can also be an expensive time. If you're looking for a job in Montreal, SSENSE is still hiring in order to fill 2,000 seasonal warehouse clerk roles for upcoming peak periods — and almost no experience is required.

"Since the beginning of this season, SSENSE has aimed to hire as many as 2,000 seasonal Warehouse Clerks and that hiring process remains in progress," SSENSE communications specialist Mikayla Di Grappa told MTL Blog on December 23.

Warehouse clerks would join the SSENSE team for a two- to three-month contract at the distribution centre in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough and get paid between $17.50 and $21.00 per hour, depending on whether they work the day shift or night shift.

There are full-time and part-time positions available as well as paid overtime opportunities and there's the possibility of turning the seasonal contract into permanent employment.

So what does a warehouse clerk actually do?

According to SSENSE, responsibilities include:

  • Receiving, picking, packing, labelling, and shipping merchandise to clients around the world
  • Using a computer to scan and input data
  • Preparing pallets for loading
  • Ensuring quality control of merchandise
  • Maintaining the warehouse's cleanliness, organization, and safety

While you don't need any warehouse experience, and training is provided on-site, you should be able to lift, carry, push, pull and stand for extended periods of time and multitask in a fast-paced environment. You should also have good reading, writing and communication skills and basic computer skills.

Things you don't need to worry about: wearing a uniform or bringing snacks. The dress code is casual with no safety boots required and the breakroom is "loaded free snacks like yogurt, coffee and tea," the job listing says.

If you have a car, there's free parking available on site. If not, the company provides a free shuttle service to and from the Côte-Vertu metro station.

"Health and safety continues to be a top priority at SSENSE with rigorous precautionary measures in place across all facilities to ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of all employees," Di Grappa said.

"SSENSE has introduced enhanced health and safety measures in addition to adhering to guidelines provided by government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

SSENSE Seasonal Warehouse Clerk

Salary:

  • DAY SHIFT: $17.50 to $17.85 per hour (Base salary $15.50 to $15.85 + $2 peak premium)
  • NIGHT SHIFT: $18.50 to $21.00 per hour (Base salary $15.50 to $15.85 + $2 peak premium + $1 overnight premium + $100 weekly perfect attendance bonus **exclusive to shipping department & effective until December 31, 2021)

Company: SSENSE Distribution Centre, 3665, boul. Poirier, Saint-Laurent, QC

Who Should Apply: If you're in pretty good physical shape and have good communication skills, this could be the job for you. It requires little experience and pays more than minimum wage — plus there are a variety of schedules to choose from.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

7 Quebec Job Listings That Promise $100,000+ Salaries

Most only ask for a bachelor's degree (plus an arm, leg and your firstborn).

ÉMILE SÉGUIN 🇨🇦 | Unsplash

New year, new ambitions, new income goals. If you're one of the millions worldwide thinking about quitting your job in search of greener ($$$) pastures and better working conditions, consider this list of seven Quebec jobs a starting point — a source of inspiration in the gruelling job search journey ahead.

Each of these listings promises a salary of $100,000 or more on the Government of Canada's job search site. Most also only require bachelor's degrees.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Paid Montreal Internships With The Government Of Quebec

Some students could earn over $25/hour.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Mary Lane | Dreamstime

If you're a Montreal student who's desperately looking for a job, you've probably taken a look at the local job market and in between the millions of restaurant jobs, found a bunch of not much.

Luckily for you, the Quebec government offers internships to students, a chance for them to develop skills and gain job experience in their fields.

Keep Reading Show less

Tim Hortons Wants Quebecers To Be Part Of Its New Campaign & Pairs Can Make Up To $4,500

The company is looking for "coffee and donut loving duos."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Anyone who loves their daily Tim Hortons coffee and is looking to make a little extra cash this holiday season is going to be thrilled to know this Canadian chain is looking for French speakers from Quebec to be part of a new campaign — and pairs can get up to $4,500 if you're selected.

You can read the excitement through the casting call, which says "WE'RE LOOKING FOR COFFEE AND DONUT LOVING DUOS FROM ACROSS QUEBEC FOR A FUN TIM HORTONS CAMPAIGN!"

Keep Reading Show less

Unemployed Quebecers Can Get $475 A Week To Train In One Of 6 Key Job Sectors

Learn new skills AND get paid. 💸

Engin Yavuz | Dreamstime, François Legault | Facebook

If you're unemployed and looking for a new career path, you might want to consider training in one of six key fields that the Quebec government is encouraging people to pursue right now. Wondering what's in it for you? For starters, an extra $475 in your pocket each week — not to mention a potentially rewarding professional journey.

As part of Opération main-d'œuvre — the province's $3.9 billion investment plan to attract 170,000 workers in five years — the Government of Quebec announced that it will top-up employment assistance by $475 per week for folks that participate in full-time training or re-qualification in one of the targeted sectors.

Keep Reading Show less