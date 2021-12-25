SSENSE Is Still Hiring To Fill 2,000 Seasonal Warehouse Jobs & You Can Make Up To $21/Hour
You don't need warehouse experience.
The holidays can be a beautiful time but they can also be an expensive time. If you're looking for a job in Montreal, SSENSE is still hiring in order to fill 2,000 seasonal warehouse clerk roles for upcoming peak periods — and almost no experience is required.
"Since the beginning of this season, SSENSE has aimed to hire as many as 2,000 seasonal Warehouse Clerks and that hiring process remains in progress," SSENSE communications specialist Mikayla Di Grappa told MTL Blog on December 23.
Warehouse clerks would join the SSENSE team for a two- to three-month contract at the distribution centre in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough and get paid between $17.50 and $21.00 per hour, depending on whether they work the day shift or night shift.
There are full-time and part-time positions available as well as paid overtime opportunities and there's the possibility of turning the seasonal contract into permanent employment.
So what does a warehouse clerk actually do?
According to SSENSE, responsibilities include:
- Receiving, picking, packing, labelling, and shipping merchandise to clients around the world
- Using a computer to scan and input data
- Preparing pallets for loading
- Ensuring quality control of merchandise
- Maintaining the warehouse's cleanliness, organization, and safety
While you don't need any warehouse experience, and training is provided on-site, you should be able to lift, carry, push, pull and stand for extended periods of time and multitask in a fast-paced environment. You should also have good reading, writing and communication skills and basic computer skills.
Things you don't need to worry about: wearing a uniform or bringing snacks. The dress code is casual with no safety boots required and the breakroom is "loaded free snacks like yogurt, coffee and tea," the job listing says.
If you have a car, there's free parking available on site. If not, the company provides a free shuttle service to and from the Côte-Vertu metro station.
"Health and safety continues to be a top priority at SSENSE with rigorous precautionary measures in place across all facilities to ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of all employees," Di Grappa said.
"SSENSE has introduced enhanced health and safety measures in addition to adhering to guidelines provided by government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
SSENSE Seasonal Warehouse Clerk
Salary:
- DAY SHIFT: $17.50 to $17.85 per hour (Base salary $15.50 to $15.85 + $2 peak premium)
- NIGHT SHIFT: $18.50 to $21.00 per hour (Base salary $15.50 to $15.85 + $2 peak premium + $1 overnight premium + $100 weekly perfect attendance bonus **exclusive to shipping department & effective until December 31, 2021)
Company: SSENSE Distribution Centre, 3665, boul. Poirier, Saint-Laurent, QC
Who Should Apply: If you're in pretty good physical shape and have good communication skills, this could be the job for you. It requires little experience and pays more than minimum wage — plus there are a variety of schedules to choose from.
