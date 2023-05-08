Concordia University Is Taking Videography To New Heights With A Drone Course
Sky's the limit with this one.
Heads up, Montreal! Concordia University is soaring into new territory with a new four-week course on drone videography, starting in May.
The high-flying collaboration between the Faculty of Fine Arts and Concordia Continuing Education makes it one of the first university-level drone workshops in Canada.
Piloted by award-winning indie filmmaker Diego Rivera-Kohn, the 15-hour course will cover safety and ethical considerations, drone piloting techniques and flight plan development. Students will also learn artistic and cinematic techniques to create narratives using aerial imagery.
"It’s a new tool that allows for new perspectives. These shots and images used to be super expensive to get," said Rivera-Kohn, who began using drones for filming in 2019.
His work has been showcased at prestigious film festivals across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Notably, his film "Ex-voto for Three Souls" won a Golden Frog Award at the Plus Camerimage Festival (2008), the world's leading event for cinematography.
Drone filming has revolutionized traditional and social media, offering new cost-effective ways to produce high-quality content, he said.
The "Introduction to Drone Videography" course will run from May 19 to June 9, with limited spots for 14 students.
To celebrate the launch, Concordia Continuing Education has partnered with Gosselin Photo to offer one student the chance to win a DJI Drone Kit and memory card valued at $654. The draw will take place on June 9.