Concordia University Is Now Offering A Course On Kendrick Lamar
Concordia students can now sign up for the course!
Concordia University is certainly upping its game with a brand new course on rap legend, Kendrick Lamar. The announcement was made on May 19, 2022, by Concordia professor Yassin Alsalman, who also goes by his stage name Narcy.
Prof Alsalman took the lead on Concordia's first-ever course of its kind on Kanye West this year, and now, Yassin is following up his class on the Donda artist with one on none other than Kendrick Lamar himself.
In a tweet issued on Thursday morning, Prof Alsalman shared that he'd be taking the reigns on the newest course titled "The Power Of Us: It's Bigger Than Hip-Hop".
"After teaching my Kanye class this fall, I’ll be focusing on Kendrick Lamar and his team's work for the Winter 2023 Session. Kendrick Lamar is a GOAT and deserves the flowers we will lay for him. Sign Up now, if you are a Concordia University student," Professor Yassin wrote.
With a discography as extensive as Kendrick's and his talents when it comes to music writing and producing, it's no surprise that Narcy is continuing his hip-hop course efforts at Concordia with a focus on the 'Humble' rapper.
This course will analyze the music and fashion, activism and passion of hip hop culture through Kendrick Lamar\u2019s Discography, Videography and Narrative. Though we will cover a \u201cwho, what, when, where and how\u201d in hip-hop, the focus will be on practice and philosophical questions.— IRAQAFELLA (@IRAQAFELLA) 1652966254
"This course will analyze the music and fashion, activism and passion of hip hop culture through Kendrick Lamar’s Discography, Videography and Narrative," Alsalman continued.
"Though we will cover a “who, what, when, where and how” in hip-hop, the focus will be on practice and philosophical questions."
Professor Alsalman went on to explain the structure of the course, which involves "exploring contemporary issues in relation to personal lived experiences of hip hop culture while considering historical context," Yassin wrote.
"Students will develop skills in critical thinking and observation while making connections between the personal and political aspects of hip hop."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.