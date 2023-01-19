3 Quebec Universities Ranked In Canada's Top 10 For Research In 2022
McGill upstaged Concordia.
Three Quebec schools ranked in the top 10 best universities in Canada for research — and two of them are right here in Montreal.
Research Infosource released its 2022 list of Canada's Top 50 Research Universities, and McGill University and the Université de Montréal ranked third and fourth, respectively. The two institutions were upstaged by the University of British Columbia (2), and the University of Toronto (1).
The University of Alberta rounded off the top five with Quebec City's Université de Laval landing in the sixth spot.
The ranking is based on each university's research income generated in 2020-2021. "Sponsored research income includes all funds to support research received in the form of a grant, contribution or contract from all sources external to the institution," Research Infosource states.
The top research university in Canada, UofT, generated over $1.4 million in research income. UBC brought in just under $730,000, while McGill ($687,413), the Université de Montréal ($682,369) and the Université Laval ($515,077) collectively generated nearly $2 million in research income.
A total of 11 other Quebec universities made the top 50 ranking including the Université de Sherbrooke (15), the Université du Québec à Montréal (24), Concordia University (25), the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (26), the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (28), the École de technologie supérieure (29), the Université du Québec à Rimouski (31), the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (33), the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (36), the Université du Québec en Outaouais (47) and Université TÉLUQ (50).
Here are the top 10 research universities in Canada in 2022, per Research Infosource's ranking:
- University of Toronto
- University of Births Columbia
- McGill University
- Université de Montréal
- University of Alberta
- Université de Laval
- University of Calgary
- University of Ottawa
- McMaster University
- University of Saskatchewan
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.