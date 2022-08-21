Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal metro

Construction For Montreal's Blue Line Extension Will Cause Traffic Headaches For 10 Months

Including detours and cancelled bus stops on boulevard Viau... So it begins. 🚇🚧👷

Senior Editor
Montreal metro sign at Fabre station on the blue line.

Montreal metro sign at Fabre station on the blue line.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

The STM is charging ahead with the extension of the blue line, which will eventually bring the Montreal metro to the east end boroughs of Saint-Léonard and Anjou.

Beginning the week of August 29, the transit company is moving into the next phase of work, turning parts of rue Jean-Talon and boulevard Viau into an eight-metre-deep pit so crews can reroute sewer, water and electrical lines to make way for the eventual construction of a new station.

Construction at the site is expected to last 10 months, and the STM warns that despite planned traffic mitigation measures, drivers will encounter detours while bus riders will have to plan around some cancelled stops along routes 136, 141, 188 and 372.

Changes to transit will be up to date on the STM website.

Part one of the project will extend a block down Viau from Jean-Talon to rue Paisley. Viau southbound will be closed during construction.

Phases two and three will have a smaller footprint at the intersection of Jean-Talon and rue de Cannes.

Map showing construction sites along boulevard Viau and rue Jean-Talon.Map showing construction sites along boulevard Viau and rue Jean-Talon.STM

The STM plans to open the blue line extension in 2029. The massive project will include five new stations at the intersections of rue Jean-Talon and boulevards Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire and Langelier, and near autoroute 25 adjacent to the Galeries d'Anjou.

The extension will include an underground pedestrian connection to the forthcoming bus rapid transit line on Pie-IX. A connection with the REM de l'Est was also on the table, but it's so far unclear how the government takeover of planning for the light-rail line will affect its route.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...