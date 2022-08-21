Construction For Montreal's Blue Line Extension Will Cause Traffic Headaches For 10 Months
Including detours and cancelled bus stops on boulevard Viau... So it begins. 🚇🚧👷
The STM is charging ahead with the extension of the blue line, which will eventually bring the Montreal metro to the east end boroughs of Saint-Léonard and Anjou.
Beginning the week of August 29, the transit company is moving into the next phase of work, turning parts of rue Jean-Talon and boulevard Viau into an eight-metre-deep pit so crews can reroute sewer, water and electrical lines to make way for the eventual construction of a new station.
Construction at the site is expected to last 10 months, and the STM warns that despite planned traffic mitigation measures, drivers will encounter detours while bus riders will have to plan around some cancelled stops along routes 136, 141, 188 and 372.
Changes to transit will be up to date on the STM website.
Part one of the project will extend a block down Viau from Jean-Talon to rue Paisley. Viau southbound will be closed during construction.
Phases two and three will have a smaller footprint at the intersection of Jean-Talon and rue de Cannes.
Map showing construction sites along boulevard Viau and rue Jean-Talon.STM
The STM plans to open the blue line extension in 2029. The massive project will include five new stations at the intersections of rue Jean-Talon and boulevards Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire and Langelier, and near autoroute 25 adjacent to the Galeries d'Anjou.
The extension will include an underground pedestrian connection to the forthcoming bus rapid transit line on Pie-IX. A connection with the REM de l'Est was also on the table, but it's so far unclear how the government takeover of planning for the light-rail line will affect its route.