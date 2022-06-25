Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal metro

7 Montreal Metro Stations Are Officially Free On Weekends As Of Today

The intiative has been put in place to promote public transit use! 🚊

Associate Editor
Montreal metro sign, Right: Family in a Montreal metro station.

Bigjohn3650 | Dreamstime, Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

The day has officially arrived! Seven Montreal metro stations are now free on weekends this summer from June 24 to September 5 — all as an initiative to promote public transit use throughout the 514.

The news was first announced back on June 16, when Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante announced that seven stations along the green and orange line would be free to access during the summer.

The metro stations that Montrealers can access for free on weekends for the next few months are: Berri-UQAM, Champ-de-Mars, McGill, Peel, Place-d'Armes, Place-des-Arts and Saint-Laurent.

"The STM welcomes this excellent news! It will be another incentive to use the metro and (re)discover its advantages (reliability, efficiency, frequency of service...) in addition to contributing to the dynamism of the downtown area by making it easier to travel," the STM tweeted out.

STM fares cost $3.50 for a single ride per passenger, so if you're set on being busy during the summer weekends, you just might find yourself saving more than you'd expect!

The city has put forth an array of measures to improve accessibility across Montreal, including the newest REM operations, highway construction, and now, free metro access downtown.

"The new measures announced today will contribute to enhancing the accessibility, attractiveness and experience of our downtown for all, as the summer season promises to be a promising one," said Glenn Castanheira, Director General of Downtown Montréal in a press release.

So, will you be taking advantage of free metro access on weekends at any of the seven stations?

