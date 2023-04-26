Country Music Festival LASSO Has Unveiled The Lineup For Its Downtown Montreal Concert
"Montrey’all is already Canada’s country capital" 🤠
Country music festival LASSO Montreal has unveiled the lineup for its satellite edition downtown. On the eve of the main event in Parc Jean-Drapeau, three acts will take to the stage at concert venue MTELUS.
They are the chart-topping James Barker Band, Songland winner Griffen Palmer, and Beaconsfield native and former contestant on The Voice Brittany Kennell.
Kennell, one of the festival's ambassadors, in particular, has grand hopes for the future of country music in Quebec's metropolis.
“She hopes to turn Montreal into Nashville North, and LASSO Montreal, as well as LASSO in the City, are a clear indication that Montrey’all is already Canada’s country capital,” festival organizers said in a press release.
The MTELUS event, dubbed LASSO in the City, will take place on Thursday, August 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.
The main event in Parc Jean-Drapeau will take place between Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. Acts include Gabby Barrett, Dean Brody, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Charley Crockett, Jade Eagleson, Elle King, Jake Owen, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wade.
Tickets are on sale now.
Get a summary of the details for LASSO in the City below.
LASSO in the City 2023
Where: MTELUS, 59, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
When: Thursday, August 17