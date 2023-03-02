Montreal Country Music Festival LASSO Revealed The Full Lineup For Its 2nd Edition
It's gonna be epic. 🤠
Last year, 35,000 people proved that country music isn't dead by dressing up in their best western outfits for LASSO. Now, Montreal's newest summer music festival is set to return to the Espace 67 grounds in Parc Jean-Drapeau for a second edition between August 18 and 19, 2023. And organizers have finally dropped the full lineup.
We already knew that Billboard-topping musicians Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton were going to headline the two-day event. 2022 leading acts included Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, and Kelsea Ballerini.
This year, you can also expect to dance the cowboy boogie to hits by Jake Owen, the Brothers Osborne, Gabby Barrett, Elle King and more.
Two-day passes are already available on the LASSO website, and single-day tickets go on sale on March 3.
General admission for one day is $135. The $205 Gold Pass grants access to Casino de Montréal Gold Terrasse with optimal views, "exclusive food and beverage stands," a private toilet area, and a "fast-lane entry" to the festival.
On Instagram, LASSO is currently conducting a contest offering a meet and greet with superstar Jake Owen. The lucky winner will also receive two Gold tickets.
To enter, Instagram users have to like LASSO's lineup post (below), share it to their story tagging the LASSO account, and tag friends in the comments under the post.
Get the festival details below.
LASSO 2023
Cost: General admission for one day is $135 and $230 for two days.
When: August 18 and 19, 2023
Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.