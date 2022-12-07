Montreal's New Country Music Festival LASSO Announced A 2nd Edition & Revealed Its Headliners
LASSO Montreal, the country music festival whose long-delayed first edition finally hit Parc Jean-Drapeau this past August, has announced its return in 2023, citing a "massive" success for its debut.
2022 acts included Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Five Roses and Tenille Townes. As many as 35,000 people showed up dressed in their country best.
"Montreal has always been a music city, but this city is clearly now a country capital as well," evenko Vice-President Nick Farkas said in a press release. "Last year's kickoff edition of LASSOwas a revelation and a hell of a good time! We can’t wait to do it again."
The organizer has already announced its 2023 headliners: Billboard-topping musicians Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.
LASSO will return to Parc Jean-Drapeau's Espace 67 festival grounds for its second edition between August 18 and 19, 2023.
Online, the festival is also teasing a "LASSO in the city" on August 17. It's so far unclear what that will consist of.
Though the festival itself is eight months away, the first round of tickets is set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on December 12. Two-day passes will start at CA$230. Single-day passes will go on sale at a later, undetermined date, evenko says.