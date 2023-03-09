Montreal Has A New Vietnamese Restaurant — A Flavourful Collab Between Ganadara & Sushi Sama
The menu includes all your classic faves.
Montreal, meet Bếp Cuisine Viet — the newest Vietnamese restaurant to join the city's impressive roster of foodie spots. In collaboration with Ganadara, Sushi Sama and Poke MTL, Bếp Cuisine is offering up all your Vietnamese must-haves.
Despite aiming to open last winter, Bếp officially opened its doors back in November 2022 and is located on rue Jarry E. in Montreal's Villeray borough.
The new spot has all the classic Viet faves from pho, vermicelli bowls, banh mi, and of course, iced coffee, or, as it's originally called, cafe sua da.
Bếp offers a slew of delectable entrees, whether you're in the mood for something crunchy like shrimp tempura, or something a bit more fresh and flavourful such as the shrimp spring rolls or mini pho and wonton soup.
The restaurant also has its "bird's nest" dishes, which are assorted sautéed veggies with either beef, shrimp, pork, chicken or veggie all atop a bed of fried noodles.
if that doesn't tickle your taste buds, you can also give a go at Bếp's specialty dishes, which include general tao, char siu (bbq pork) or a fried rice and egg dish.
Bếp Cuisine is currently offering a number of weekly specials for you to take advantage of. On any day of the week between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. you can score a free iced coffee with any main dish. On Wednesdays, you can buy one main dish and get the second 50% off. And lastly, you can get a free entree with any main dish order on Mondays.
Bếp's Villeray spot marks the restaurant's very first location. However, Bếp will also be expanding to Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Repentigny soon.
So, who's hungry?
Bep Cuisine — Montreal's Newest Viet Restaurant
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Where: 608, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC