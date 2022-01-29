Montreal's New Peruvian Sandwich Counter Will Rock Your Taste Buds With Every Bite
Ever wondered what a "Peruvian Cheese Steak"' would taste like? Grab one for the road! 🤤
Montreal has no shortage of food from around the world. It also has no shortage of sandwich shops with seriously flavourful grab-and-go bites. Now there's a new place to have both at the same time because Peruvian restaurant Barranco just opened a sandwich and coffee counter.
"The new counter will offer reinvented classic Peruvian sandwiches as well as various typical dishes concocted the Barranco way, all made from ingredients directly imported from Peru," says a Barranco press release.
The idea for this concept has been "simmering" in the minds of Barranco owners for a while now, according to the press release, but when the Quebec government shut down indoor dining rooms it pushed them to launch the take-out project so staff could continue working.
While the counter is currently located inside the original rue Saint-Denis restaurant, the owners plan to move to another Plateau location soon.
On the menu, you'll find classic Peruvian flavours, like huachana saussice, aji amarillo and chimichurri.
Sandwiches include Latin American twists on North American classics, like the Peruvian Cheese Steak, Grilled Cheese de Hongos and Muffin Con Chorizo, which is served on an English muffin.
There are also more traditional creations like the Butifarra, consisting of French bread, grilled pork, yellow chilli pepper and red onion salsa, pickled daikon, carrots and huacatay mayo.
You'll also be able to get a side with your sandwich, like Papitas Fritas (Peruvian fries) and Solterito, another classic Peruvian dish made with lima beans, quinoa and coriander.
Trying to get in those greens? You've got your pick of salads, too.
And we can't forget dessert! The selection includes brownies and cheesecake with Peruvian spins that will no doubt satisfy any sweet tooth.
If you're there to grab a coffee, it'll be made with beans from award-winning Montreal-based Caféine Pushers. The coffee and tea menu has everything you're looking for when it comes to caffeine, but if you're really in the mood to drink outside the box, grab a Barranco specialty, like a Chai Iced Tea Funky or a Piña Colada Latte.
The counter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, the dinner menu we've all come to know and love kicks off to keep the deliciousness going all night long. Delivery is also available.
Comptoir BARRANCO Café Sandwicherie
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Peruvian Sandwiches, Coffee
Address: 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: These sandwiches are almost too good to be true and let you take your favourite Peruvian flavours on the go!
