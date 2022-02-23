Trending Topics

Osheaga Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup

Artists such as Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly and Kygo will be there!

Staff Writer
For all the festivals lovers out there, I know we're all excited that summer 2022 is finally going to be full of music again.

And here's some more good news! Osheaga released its 2022 lineup and there are all kinds of big names on it.

The festival is taking place from July 29 to 31. Weekend passes are already available on Osheaga's website and single-day passes are going on sale Friday, February 25 at 12 p.m. Guess it's time to request those days off from work!


On Friday, you'll be able to see artists like Kygo, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Jacob Banks, and Charli XCX, plus Foo Fighters will be headlining that day.

The following day, on the Saturday, artists and bands such as Burna Boy, Mitski, Polo & Pan, Caribou, and Tove Lo are going to be hitting the stages, with A$AP Rocky closing the day off.

Then, on the final day, Sunday, July 30, festival-goers will be able to watch Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, SAINt JHN, Alan Walker, Tinashe, and many other artists.

Dua Lipa is going to be the final headliner of the festival.

Summer in Montreal is back, baby!

Osheaga 2022

When: July 29-31, 2022

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau — 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To see all kinds of unique artists perform live in one place!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

