Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup
It's jam-packed with some pretty big (& hilarious) comics!
When it comes to Montreal festivals, you know the city always delivers. Well, Just For Laughs is finally making its comeback after moving the festival online and its 2022 lineup just dropped. The iconic knee-slapping event is bound to impress, especially taking into account the many big names that will be flocking to the 514.
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Just For Laughs will return to Montreal with acts such as Marc Maron, Chelsea Handler, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, and Russell Peters, all making appearances.
The festival will run this summer from July 13 to July 31 with presale tickets going on sale on March 23.
Just For Laughs will host a serie of concerts, solo shows, galas, and club series, with Just For The Culture starting everything off on July 13 at MTelus.
Fans can catch Kevin Hart (July 29), Bill Burr (July 30), John Mulaney (July 28), and Hasan Minhaj (July 29) during their solo stand-up shows at various venues across Montreal.
Additionally, Chelsea Handler (July 28), Iliza Shlesinger (July 29), Hannah Gadsby (July 27), and Russell Peters (July 31), to name a few, will all be hosting their very own galas during the Just For Laughs festival at Places des Arts — making it quite the star-studded comic experience.
Tickets are available for solo shows, or Just For Laughs fans can buy passports that'll secure them anywhere from two to five shows of their choice.
For $109, you can purchase a passport for two shows and 12 free additional tickets. A three-show passport is $149, while five shows and 12 free additional tickets cost $225.
More acts part of the 2022 Just For Laughs lineup are expected to drop soon.
Just For Laughs Festival 2022
Price: $109 to $225
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Place des Arts and various other locations across Montreal.
When: July 13 to July 31, 2022.