Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Just For Laughs

Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup

It's jam-packed with some pretty big (& hilarious) comics!

Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

When it comes to Montreal festivals, you know the city always delivers. Well, Just For Laughs is finally making its comeback after moving the festival online and its 2022 lineup just dropped. The iconic knee-slapping event is bound to impress, especially taking into account the many big names that will be flocking to the 514.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Just For Laughs will return to Montreal with acts such as Marc Maron, Chelsea Handler, Bill Burr, Patton Oswalt, and Russell Peters, all making appearances.

The festival will run this summer from July 13 to July 31 with presale tickets going on sale on March 23.

Just For Laughs will host a serie of concerts, solo shows, galas, and club series, with Just For The Culture starting everything off on July 13 at MTelus.

Fans can catch Kevin Hart (July 29), Bill Burr (July 30), John Mulaney (July 28), and Hasan Minhaj (July 29) during their solo stand-up shows at various venues across Montreal.

Additionally, Chelsea Handler (July 28), Iliza Shlesinger (July 29), Hannah Gadsby (July 27), and Russell Peters (July 31), to name a few, will all be hosting their very own galas during the Just For Laughs festival at Places des Arts — making it quite the star-studded comic experience.

Tickets are available for solo shows, or Just For Laughs fans can buy passports that'll secure them anywhere from two to five shows of their choice.

For $109, you can purchase a passport for two shows and 12 free additional tickets. A three-show passport is $149, while five shows and 12 free additional tickets cost $225.

More acts part of the 2022 Just For Laughs lineup are expected to drop soon.

Just For Laughs Festival 2022

Price: $109 to $225

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Place des Arts and various other locations across Montreal.

When: July 13 to July 31, 2022.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...