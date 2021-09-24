A Global Climate March Is Drawing Thousands Of Montrealers To The Streets RN (PHOTOS)
It's part of a worldwide climate justice strike, organized by Greta Thunberg's Fridays For Future.
Thousands of Montreal protesters took to the streets on Friday afternoon to join in a global march for climate action.
The Facebook event page garnered the interest of 16.5K people and 5.1K Facebook users RSVP'd that they were "going."
Solidarity across border and The Racial Justice Collective organized the event as part of #UprootTheSystem, an international climate justice strike coordinated by Greta Thunberg's climate activism movement Fridays For Future. There were demonstrations held around the world and Thunberg herself attended the Berlin event.
The Montreal march began at the George-Étienne Cartier monument at around 1 p.m. on September 24 with the primary message of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, among other demands.
But organizers clarified they wanted to do this "while ensuring that the transition towards a zero-carbon society is carried out in a way that does not harm the well-being of our communities and ensures the continued economic and social stability of workers."
People carried signs reading, "System change not climate change," "I speak on behalf of the trees," and "End capitali$m for the climate."
MTL Blog's Alex Melki was live on the scene.
"A lot of people that are here today are students. A lot younger of a crowd," he said, noting that Thunberg led a 500,000-person climate protest in Montreal in 2019. Organizers called it one of the biggest protests in Quebec history.
