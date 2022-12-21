Environment Canada Issued A Weather Warning For Montreal — It Could Get VERY Wet & Cold
Snowfall, freezing rain and strong winds are expected across Quebec.
Although Quebec was hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow in the last week, it appears as if winter's rage is coming in full force as snowfall, strong winds and freezing rain are all expected across the province of Quebec beginning Thursday evening.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay as an "intense low pressure system will move over Western and Central Quebec beginning Thursday and affect these areas through Saturday."
According to the federal weather department, significant snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow are all expected over these areas north of the St Lawrence River, while areas south of the St Lawrence will likely experience heavy rain.
In fact, EnviroCan states that "freezing rain is likely in the snow-to-rain transition area." Since it is too early to predict precipitation amounts, it is recommended that the public continue to monitor their local forecast for the latest alerts.
Unfortunately, the whirlwind of weather doesn't stop there.
Beginning Friday, high tidal amplitudes are expected, which can lead to the possibility of a storm surge from Quebec City to the east.
On Saturday afternoon, snow squalls could form over the southern parts of the provinces as cold air travels across the Great Lakes, Environment Canada said. This will likely cause temperatures to drop below seasonal values starting as early as Sunday, December 25.
Due to the influx of snow and rain, it is possible that the "wet and heavy snow may add significant weight to the trees and some structures."
Stay safe out there, Montreal!
