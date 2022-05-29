A Plane Full Of Ukrainians Fleeing The War With Russia Is Arriving In Montreal Sunday
A flight carrying Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia is scheduled to arrive in Montreal from Poland on Sunday, May 29. It will be the second flight chartered by the federal government to bring people who are eligible for the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) to the country.
The first plane arrived in Winnipeg on May 23 with 328 Ukrainian passengers. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, welcomed them.
"Winnipeg has a proud history of welcoming Ukrainians and we know that these 328 newcomers will be embraced by their new communities," federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said in a May 23 press release.
"We'll continue to provide support for those fleeing Putin's war before and after they arrive in Canada, and do everything we can to make them feel at home."
The CUAET program gives eligible Ukrainians the opportunity to live in Canada for up to three years. Beneficiaries can get open work and study permits, as well as access to what the government describes as "settlement support services," including "language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada (such as help with enrolling children in school) and information and services to help find a job."
In addition, CUAET members are eligible for one-time payments of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child.
Between March 17 and May 25, 2022, the federal government has received 259,014 temporary resident visa applications from people in Ukraine, fewer than half of which, 120,668, have been approved so far.
A third charter flight carrying CUAET recipients will arrive in Halifax on June 2.