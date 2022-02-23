I Went To The New City Gas 'Intangible Forms' Exhibit & It Totally Lit Up My Life
The immersive event was truly an EXPERIENCE! 🤩
When it comes to Montreal, there are two things we have no shortage of: amazing history and incredible art.
So when I heard of Intangible Forms by Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto, a brand new immersive art exhibit at the historic New City Gas, I knew it was something I had to experience. And let me tell you, it was exactly that: a full. blown. EXPERIENCE.
The entire exhibit is a multisensory exploration of life and the lines between what is real and what isn't to recognize what it means to be human.
Walking into the venue, we were greeted by Carter, who explained to us the history of New City Gas. Once a factory that turned coal into gas to light up the city, the venue is now what we've all come to know and love. I thought, "Well, that's a cute story." Little did I know that's what we'd discover inside.
We were then greeted by our guide, Melvin, who not only walked us through each of the pieces but the science and mathematics behind the works. He was the type of guide who you could just tell they not only love the exhibit but also sharing it with anyone and everyone who comes to see it. I seriously thought he could have been one of the exhibits, himself.
I was overcome at the sheer sight of what can only be described as a marvel of light, precision and passion as we caught a glimpse of the first and main exhibit, Form.
Melvin explained that the "dancing" beams of red light through the air, on the wall, and hitting the ceiling were actually 660 lasers on the ground.
But what's most impressive is that while it may seem like the lights are twisting and turning and making the most intricate patterns, the lasers are completely straight beams of light. In fact, Fujimoto travelled to Montreal to visit the venue to carefully and expertly place each laser, calculating how each would bounce and interact with one another.
Set to a repetitive, trance-like meditative soundtrack that sounds like the beating of a heart, Melvin went on to explain that the artist was trying to replicate the circles of life and the ebbing and flowing of humanity as a whole.
He told us that many people actually go down between the two rows of lights to either sit or lie between the lights, gazing up at the beams all around them. When we were finally able to make our way down to go in between, it was easy to see why.
In fact, standing there, staring at the ceiling, I never wanted to leave.
Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog
The other six exhibits also use light and sound to explore different facets of the intangible world. Each using the same mathematics and precision to create these optical and digital illusions.
Now, I'm no math expert (I don't like math at all, to be honest), but even I could tell that this was the work of someone who had meticulously thought of every number, every angle and every possibility.
Downstairs is the NFT gallery (one of the pieces belonged to Carter), the first of its kind in Canada.
Overall, I can easily say this was one of the coolest and most impressive exhibits I've seen in a long time... if not ever. The pure magnitude of the all-encompassing artistic moment that Fujimoto was able to create was seriously breathtaking.
'Intangible Forms' at New City Gas
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spectacular exhibit filled with lights, soundscapes and more is something you need to experience to believe.
