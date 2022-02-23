Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

I Went To The New City Gas 'Intangible Forms' Exhibit & It Totally Lit Up My Life

The immersive event was truly an EXPERIENCE! 🤩

Contributing Writer
I Went To The New City Gas Intangible Forms Exhibit & It Totally Lit Up My Life
Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog, @newcitygas | Instagram

When it comes to Montreal, there are two things we have no shortage of: amazing history and incredible art.

So when I heard of Intangible Forms by Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto, a brand new immersive art exhibit at the historic New City Gas, I knew it was something I had to experience. And let me tell you, it was exactly that: a full. blown. EXPERIENCE.

The entire exhibit is a multisensory exploration of life and the lines between what is real and what isn't to recognize what it means to be human.

Walking into the venue, we were greeted by Carter, who explained to us the history of New City Gas. Once a factory that turned coal into gas to light up the city, the venue is now what we've all come to know and love. I thought, "Well, that's a cute story." Little did I know that's what we'd discover inside.

We were then greeted by our guide, Melvin, who not only walked us through each of the pieces but the science and mathematics behind the works. He was the type of guide who you could just tell they not only love the exhibit but also sharing it with anyone and everyone who comes to see it. I seriously thought he could have been one of the exhibits, himself.

I was overcome at the sheer sight of what can only be described as a marvel of light, precision and passion as we caught a glimpse of the first and main exhibit, Form.

Melvin explained that the "dancing" beams of red light through the air, on the wall, and hitting the ceiling were actually 660 lasers on the ground.

But what's most impressive is that while it may seem like the lights are twisting and turning and making the most intricate patterns, the lasers are completely straight beams of light. In fact, Fujimoto travelled to Montreal to visit the venue to carefully and expertly place each laser, calculating how each would bounce and interact with one another.

Set to a repetitive, trance-like meditative soundtrack that sounds like the beating of a heart, Melvin went on to explain that the artist was trying to replicate the circles of life and the ebbing and flowing of humanity as a whole.

He told us that many people actually go down between the two rows of lights to either sit or lie between the lights, gazing up at the beams all around them. When we were finally able to make our way down to go in between, it was easy to see why.

In fact, standing there, staring at the ceiling, I never wanted to leave.

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

The other six exhibits also use light and sound to explore different facets of the intangible world. Each using the same mathematics and precision to create these optical and digital illusions.

Now, I'm no math expert (I don't like math at all, to be honest), but even I could tell that this was the work of someone who had meticulously thought of every number, every angle and every possibility.

Downstairs is the NFT gallery (one of the pieces belonged to Carter), the first of its kind in Canada.


Overall, I can easily say this was one of the coolest and most impressive exhibits I've seen in a long time... if not ever. The pure magnitude of the all-encompassing artistic moment that Fujimoto was able to create was seriously breathtaking.

'Intangible Forms' at New City Gas

Price: Starting at $22

When: Until April 10

Address: 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This spectacular exhibit filled with lights, soundscapes and more is something you need to experience to believe.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Osheaga Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup & It's Star Studded

Artists such as Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly and Kygo will be there!

Osheaga | Facebook, Osheaga | Facebook

For all the festivals lovers out there, I know we're all excited that summer 2022 is finally going to be full of music again.

And here's some more good news! Osheaga released its 2022 lineup and there are all kinds of big names on it.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend Retreat

This spot is the ideal intimate getaway ✨

Airbnb

Feeling like it's time for a little winter getaway with your loved one? Well, this stunning Airbnb accommodation is only an hour and a half from Montreal and is the perfect spot to relax with your partner and immerse yourselves in nature.

The Airbnb, called "L'Hirondelle", is located on Lac Vase Road in Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie where it's surrounded by trees and within close proximity to a small lake.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do in montreal this weekend

Montreal's Nuit Blanche Is Happening This Week With Free Things To Do Until The Wee Hours

This one's for the night owls. ✨

Montréal en Lumière

Calling all night owls! Montreal's famous Nuit Blanche is happening this February and you're going to want to make sure your calendars are free that night.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, a wide range of activities are being offered throughout the city to help you rediscover the beauty of Montreal in a whole new light.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do in montreal this weekend

Montréal En Lumière Is On & Here Are All The Things You Can Do For Free

Maybe winter isn't so bad after all. 😍

Montréal en Lumière

Winter in the city can make you want to stay wrapped up under your blankets for four months. But sometimes, all it takes is a cool festival like Montréal en Lumière to convince us to hop out of bed and go enjoy the outdoors.

Everyone's favourite winter festival is back on from February 17 to March 5 — basically making the worst part of the cold season just a little more bearable.

Keep ReadingShow less