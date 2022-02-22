Downtown Montreal’s Massive New Skating Rink Just Opened & It's Completely Free (PHOTOS)
It's twice the size of NYC's Rockefeller Center rink!
Have you been looking for a reason to get off your couch? Here's one!
Downtown Montreal's massive new skating rink just opened and it's totally free.
Sounds like a pretty good reason to venture to the cold outdoors, right? This new Montreal skating rink can be found at the Esplanade Tranquille in Quartier des Spectacles and it's twice the size of the Rockefeller Center rink in New York City.
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
The City of Montreal told MTL Blog that "the skating surface of the Esplanade Tranquille rink is 1,500 square meters, 90 meters long and 22 meters wide."
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
Mayor of Montreal Valérie Plante made an appearance on February 21, opening night.
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
From February 28 to March 5, the rink is open in the evening until 11 p.m. And during Montreal's Nuit Blanche, on Saturday, February 26, it's open until 1 a.m.
Once the night falls, the rink lights up into all different colours.
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
This new winter destination in the city will be located at the intersection of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark.
No need to stress if you don't have skates, you can rent them for just under $11.
Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo
Esplanade Tranquille Skating Rink
Cost: Free admission - $10.87 skate rental
When: Until March 6, 2022
Where: Corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Street Ouest and rue Clark
When:
- February 22 and 23: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- February 24: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- February 25: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- February 26: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Nuit Blanche)
- February 27: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- February 28 and March 1: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- March 2 to 5: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- March 6: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 7: closed
- March 8 and 9: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Starting March 10:
- Sunday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
