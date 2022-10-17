Amazon Canada Is Spotlighting 2 Montreal Fashion Brands & Their Offbeat Collections
One crafts fabric designs from scratch and the other creates gender neutral clothing.
Amazon Canada is dressing up two Montreal fashion brands and their designers with a special online collection and video feature about their unique approach to style. Entin Gartini and Matteo Valmora made the cut for the site's second annual Designer Spotlight, celebrating six Canadian creators. The series hosted by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski (of Canada’s Drag Race fame) explores each designer's work, while also cat-walking consumers through exclusive clothing they can buy.
"Canadians like to support small businesses; this series empowers consumers to shop from home [and] helps them feel connected to what they wear and the people they support through their purchases," said Director of Amazon Fashion Canada Vickie Gu. She said Designer Spotlight aims to expose locally popular products on a national platform.
Entin Gartini is a Montreal-based designer from Indonesia who uses a traditional wax technique to handmake unique batik fabrics. She launched her first collection in 2016, mixing her unique fabric with colourful silhouettes — each piece with a one-of-a-kind design created by Gartini. She is one of the first Muslim designers in Canada to gain popularity and she says the path to success has not been easy.
Matteo Valmora is a Canadian-born Italian artist based in Montreal whose fashion designs deconstruct binary conceptions of men's clothing with an eye toward gender-neutral fashion. They launched their eponymous brand in 2020, which they say was inspired by a mountain they saw on their way home from work.
Each of the spotlight winners is getting $25K from Amazon Canada to donate to a fashion-related charity of their choice.