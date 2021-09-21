News

Legault Suggested Quebec Will Ban Anti-Vax Protests In Front Of Schools & Hospitals

"I will use whatever is necessary to stop that."

Quebec Premier François Legault suggested Quebec would soon introduce a bill against staging anti-vax protests in front of schools and hospitals.

"I cannot accept to see anti-vaccine people in front of our schools and hospitals," the premier said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Legault further suggested his government is exploring how it can implement such a law, promising to table a bill "soon."

It's unclear how the government will proceed, however.

