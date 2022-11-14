Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lizzo

Lizzo Is Officially Coming To Montreal Next Year — Here's When Tickets Go On Sale

It's about damn time!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Lizzo wearing a black outfit posing in her hotel room, Right: Lizzo performing on tour.

Lizzo wearing a black outfit posing in her hotel room, Right: Lizzo performing on tour.

@lizzobeeating | Instagram

Get ready to feel "Good As Hell" next spring 'cause Lizzo is officially making her way over to Montreal. The singer will be making a stop in the 514 on May 4, 2023, at the Bell Centre — and it's about damn time!

Lizzo announced that she would be embarking on The Special Tour back in April, her first major tour in over three years, and while fans were ecstatic over the news, Montrealers were feeling left out.

The Special Tour dates included a stop in Toronto and Vancouver only, leaving Montreal totally hangin'… until now! Lizzo released the second leg of North American tour dates and Montreal was finally included.

@lizzobeeating | Instagram

Montreal is the only additional Canadian city being added to the second leg of the tour, which is expected to conclude on June 2, 2023, in Palm Desert, California.

Fans across the city will be able to sing along to so many of Lizzo's hot hits including "Juice," "Cuz I Love You," "Truth Hurts," and "2 Be Loved,' to name a few.

Evenko announced that tickets will officially be going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Although a ticket price range hasn't been released, Ticketmaster states that "prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time."

Considering this will be Lizzo's very first time performing in Montreal, it's safe to say to tickets might sell out fast, so make your calendars and may the odds be ever in your favour.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...