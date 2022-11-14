Lizzo Is Officially Coming To Montreal Next Year — Here's When Tickets Go On Sale
It's about damn time!
Get ready to feel "Good As Hell" next spring 'cause Lizzo is officially making her way over to Montreal. The singer will be making a stop in the 514 on May 4, 2023, at the Bell Centre — and it's about damn time!
Lizzo announced that she would be embarking on The Special Tour back in April, her first major tour in over three years, and while fans were ecstatic over the news, Montrealers were feeling left out.
The Special Tour dates included a stop in Toronto and Vancouver only, leaving Montreal totally hangin'… until now! Lizzo released the second leg of North American tour dates and Montreal was finally included.
Montreal is the only additional Canadian city being added to the second leg of the tour, which is expected to conclude on June 2, 2023, in Palm Desert, California.
Fans across the city will be able to sing along to so many of Lizzo's hot hits including "Juice," "Cuz I Love You," "Truth Hurts," and "2 Be Loved,' to name a few.
Evenko announced that tickets will officially be going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Although a ticket price range hasn't been released, Ticketmaster states that "prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time."
Considering this will be Lizzo's very first time performing in Montreal, it's safe to say to tickets might sell out fast, so make your calendars and may the odds be ever in your favour.
