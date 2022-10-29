Shania Twain Is Coming To Montreal Next Summer — Here's When Tickets Go On Sale
"Let's go girls!" 🎶🤠
Okay, it's happening! Everybody stay calm and breathe 'cause Shania Twain is set to head on tour in 2023 and the queen of country is making a stopover in Montreal next summer.
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer teased a possible album and tour on Instagram earlier this week stating "there’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me," and turns out a new album and tour are exactly what we're getting.
Shania announced the release of her upcoming studio album, Queen Of Me and the Queen Of Me tour. Twain is expected to hit the road starting April 28, 2023, and the Canadian icon will be performing right here in the 514 on June 28.
Shania will perform some of her latest hits from the new album and of course some classic country tunes at the Bell Centre next summer and you can officially snag tickets as of November 4 at 10 a.m.
"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" Shania wrote on Instagram.
The singer announced UK, U.S. and of course, loads of Canadian tour dates. In fact, Shania will have a total of 16 Canadian shows in cities including Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Moncton, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary, to name a few.
So, who's ready to get their country on next summer?
