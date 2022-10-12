Air Canada Opened A Stunning New Bell Centre Lounge But It's For The Elite, Sorry (PHOTOS)
Guests even get luxury toiletries.
Finally, some benefits for rich people. Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens have unveiled a new, "ultra-premium" lounge, the Air Canada Signature Club, inside the Bell Centre.
The club offers what the airline describes as an "ultimate viewing experience" from "the most spacious seating in the arena." Members also get to gorge on "premium, complimentary menu creations" by chef Jérôme Ferrer and wine selected by sommelier Véronique Rivest.
Air Canada Signature Club in the Montreal Bell Centre.Montreal Canadiens
The opulence even extends to the bathroom, where guests can pamper themselves with Molton Brown-brand "luxury toiletries" after expelling the digestive leftovers of those premium, complimentary menu creations.
Air Canada Signature Club in the Montreal Bell Centre.Montreal Canadiens
The lounge is seemingly designed to mimic the experience of the high-rolling Air Canada traveller. The Signature Club resembles Air Canada Signature Suites in Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International Airports.
Air Canada Signature Club in the Montreal Bell Centre.Montreal Canadiens
Air Canada Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Lucie Guillemette said in a press release that the Bell Centre lounge "[showcases] the unparalleled features our customers can experience and enjoy when they travel with us."
Air Canada Signature Club in the Montreal Bell Centre.Montreal Canadiens
But though Air Canada and the Canadiens formally inaugurated the club on October 12, the space has existed for at least two years, according to Groupe CH President of Sports and Entertainment France Margaret Bélanger.
The addition of the glowing Air Canada logo, menus, toiletries and seating marks the extension of Air Canada's sponsorship deal with the team.
Access to the Signature Club is restricted to "select" Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders. It's unclear what "select" means, but anyone who's interested is invited to contact the club online.