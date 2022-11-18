An Orchestral Tribute To Daft Punk Is Coming To Montreal This Winter
Tickets go on sale soon.
If you're still not over the iconic band's retirement in 2021, you can embrace the nostalgia "one more time" and "lose yourself to dance" this winter. A Daft Punk orchestral rendition is coming to Montreal. On January 6, Alternative Symphony will perform the funk, techno and synthpop songs that won the French duo international critical acclaim.
Though you won't be seeing Thomas Bangalter et Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in person, this tribute orchestral performance is a first for Montreal, featuring trumpets, horns, guitars, DJs, drums, live vocalists, MCs and immersive visuals.
"This isn’t your average orchestral event," the Facebook event page assures. "Our musicians are highly trained professionals and all Daft Punks' biggest fans. This modern orchestra has been practicing enormously to ensure you as an audience receive the best possible show!"
With bands based in New Zealand, Australia and Toronto, Alternative Symphony travels the world to deliver orchestral rendition shows. In addition to the Daft Punk tribute, they've also performed a Biggie vs. Tupac spectacle and, before COVID, a Dr. Dre orchestral show at Montreal's Club Soda.
"We'll be bringing the Biggie vs Tupac show to Montreal in the future," an Alternative Symphony spokesperson told MTL Blog.
At the time of writing, pre-sale tickets for the Daft Punk orchestral show are available online. An email with a pre-release link will be sent to you.
You must be over 18 years old to attend the event.
The Daft Punk Orchestral Rendition by Alternative Symphony
When: January 6, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.
Where: TBC