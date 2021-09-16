Eat and Drink

Looking For A Tasty Brunch In Montreal? This Peruvian Spot Now Has $30 Bottomless Mimosas

A DJ will be bumping tracks early in the morning too.

Courtesy of Barranco, @barrancomtl | Instagram

There's nothing better than a good brunch in Montreal — whether you're hungover or got a great night's sleep and are ready to take on the day.

And if you're looking for spots to add to your brunch bucket list, Barranco just announced that it'll be starting everyone's favourite meal of the day as of Friday, September 17.

This urban Peruvian restaurant has a stacked menu for you to try between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday to Sunday, with dishes like the Ceviche de Hongos, the Poché Océana and the Burger Pescador.

Since mimosas are a brunch staple, we're told in a press release that Barranco is offering $30 bottomless mimosas.

To liven up the mood from the morning until the afternoon, there will be a DJ playing happy beats and retro old-school music all three days.

And if ever you wake up too late to make it to brunch, you can always go to Barranco for dinner and a cocktail later in the day.

Barranco

Courtesy of Barranco

Address: 4552, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC

When: Brunch is served Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: To get a taste of Barranco's Peruvian-Montreal fusion brunch.

Website


