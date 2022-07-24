This Montreal Old Port Brunch Spot Has Bottomless Mimosa Pitchers & Spectacular Riverside Views
That's one way to stay refreshed during the heatwave. 🥂
Montreal Old Port waterside restaurant La Cantine is now hosting brunch every Sunday through September 25. The spot is known for pulling after-work crowds to its cool 5 à 7 events during the week with live DJs, gourmet eats and refreshing drinks by the duo behind popular Villeray café Saison des pluies.
Now it's opening earlier on the weekend and adding bottomless pitchers of the most popular late-morning cocktail to the menu. You can keep the mimosas flowing at your table for two hours ($35), while you enjoy a scrumptious meal and cool off from the breeze of the Saint Lawrence River. Single glasses of the OJ/champagne concoction go for $11 each.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Cantine will serve sweet options, like french toast with strawberries and custard ($16), and a salty breakfast sandwich with hashbrowns, bacon salsa and a runny egg. More savoury dishes include chorizo scrambled eggs with spicy sausage and green peppers ($15) and a seasonal poutine with bacon, maple syrup and hollandaise ($18).
You can also get classic avocado toast with a poached egg and caramelized onions ($16).
Caffeinated options include espressos ($3.25), cappuccinos ($4.5), cortados ($4), and lattes ($5) that can come hot or iced.
Whether you're looking to soothe your Saturday night hangover or impress a morning-after date, La Cantine has you covered.
La Cantine Brunch
When: July 24 - Sept 25, every Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: La Cantine, 2 de la Commune St O.