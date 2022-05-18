Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Loto-Québec Is Looking For 4 Winners Who Are Now Millionaires & Don't Even Know It Yet

One of the winning tickets was purchased in Montreal! 💰

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Someone reaches for a printed Lotto Max ticket from a blue printer. Right: A $100 bill on top of a selection of other bills.

Someone reaches for a printed Lotto Max ticket from a blue printer. Right: A $100 bill on top of a selection of other bills.

Loto-Québec, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

It's time to check your coat pockets for crumpled lottery tickets because Loto-Québec is looking for four ticket holders with unclaimed prizes that total in the millions. A two-million-dollar jackpot is up for grabs from Québec 49, along with three one-million-dollar payouts from Lotto Max and Extra. At least one lucky winner purchased their ticket in Montreal, meaning you or someone you know could be a multi-millionaire!

The Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Québec City, while the other tickets were picked up in Gatineau, Montreal, and Brome-Missisquoi.

Loto-Québec is also trying to find the last winners from 10 Formule groupe who won the Lotto 6/49 draw on January 5. The ticket holder, who made the purchase in the Beauce-Sartigancould area of Chaudière-Appalaches, could claim the $100,000 prize.

The Grande Vie draw also has an outstanding winner, who has yet to claim their $166,666 prize from January 17. That ticket was purchased in Blainville in the Laurentides.

The Winning Numbers Are...

  • 10 16 19 35 39 47 for the $2,000,000 prize with Quebec 49
  • 04 18 21 27 32 38 44 for the $1,000,000 prize with Lotto Max
  • 1098974 for the $1,000,000 prize with the Extra
  • 12 20 26 35 40 45 48 for the $1,000,000 prize with Lotto Max
  • 11 20 31 37 43 for the $166,666.70 prize with Grande Vie
  • 76359161-05 for the $100,000 prize with Lotto 6/49
If you hold the lucky ticket, you can claim your prize within one year of the draw. All unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more are listed in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Any unclaimed prizes will be redistributed as bonus prizes and special draws.
