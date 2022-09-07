Lotto 6/49 Draws Will Be Suspended Indefinitely In Quebec
No more winners for a while... 💸
We have some bad news if you were hoping to win the jackpot in the near future. On September 7, Loto-Québec announced that the Lotto 6/49 draws will be suspended as of September 11 and until further notice.
Since its employees plan to go on an indefinite strike, the Crown corporation has decided to postpone the launch of an improved version of the Lotto 6/49.
The first 6/49 draw, which should take place on September 14 everywhere else in Canada, will be rescheduled for Quebecers.
The draw on September 10 will be the last one before the indefinite interruption of the game in the province.
“It is technically impossible to continue the game in its current form beyond this date since the other provinces will migrate to the new improved version,” Loto-Québec stated in a press release.
If you already purchased tickets, you have two options: you can validate them before the interruption, or wait until the situation goes back to normal.
You can still participate in other draws such as Lotto Max, La poule aux oeufs d'or or Grande Vie. "The integrity of the draws is not compromised and all prizes won will be honoured. [...] All other Loto-Québec products remain available at retailers and online,” the company assured.
On August 25, Loto-Québec employees rejected an agreement between the corporation and the Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnelles du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ).
Working conditions, salaries and the lack of telecommuting opportunities are at the heart of the negotiations between Loto-Québec and its employees.