Loto-Québec Is Looking For 2 Winners Who Don't Know They're Multimillionaires Yet

They each won $7,102,956.

Staff Writer
Loto-Québec | Courtoisie, Fer737ng | Dreamstime

You know how Scotiabank always says "you're richer than you think?" Well for two lucky Loto-Québec ticket owners, that phrase is very, very true.

In a notice shared with Narcity, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) revealed that the jackpot for the Saturday, January 29 draw was $14,205,912.77 and the prize is being split between two different tickets.

That means the two winners won $7,102,956 each. Honestly, what does one even do with that much money?

First things first, you need to actually go claim it.

According to a press release, one of the winning Lotto 6/49 tickets was purchased in the Centre-du-Québec region and the other ticket was sold "somewhere in Mississauga," as stated by the OLG.

So, double-check your ticket if you've bought one in either of those areas recently!

As per the results shared by Loto-Québec, the lucky combination was 10, 14, 25, 29, 33, 44 (40).

For anyone who doesn't know how to collect their prize from Loto-Quebec, the website states that you can go claim it in the Quebec City and Montreal offices by making an appointment.

If you're not one of the new multi-millionaires, no stress. The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place on Wednesday, February 2 and is expected to have a jackpot of approximately $5,000,000. It might not be the same as the seven million dollars the other two are getting, but setting for five million doesn't sound all that bad.

Your chances of winning that jackpot aren't too high though. You have a little more than a one in six chance of winning a lottery prize with a single entry and a one in 13,983,816 chance of winning the jackpot.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

