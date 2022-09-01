Here's What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Labour Day
We love a long weekend!
Happy (almost) long weekend, Montreal! This year's Labour Day falls on Monday, September 5, so here's a list of what will be open and closed across the 514 to help you plan your day accordingly.
This is a partial list and we recommend checking websites or calling certain locations you may want to visit beforehand — just to be on the safe side.
What's open on Labour Day?
- Montreal's city hotline, 311 will remain open
- The STM will be open and operating on modified hours (check the schedule here)
- Most pharmacies (hours may be reduced)
- Smaller stores, including food shops and depanneurs or shops that aren't in malls, may be open
- Atwater Market and Jean-Talon Market will be open
- Most restaurants and bars will be open
- Hotels
- Bookstores, flower shops and other businesses offering works of art
- Cinemas
- Most sports and cultural facilities will remain open (hours may vary depending on borough)
- Biodome
- Biosphere
- Botanical Gardens
- Insectarium
- Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
- Montreal Casino
- La Ronde will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Garbage and recycling collections are operating according to their usual schedules except for green waste in Montréal-Nord, which is postponed until the next day
What's closed on Labour Day?
- Large shopping malls will be closed
- Many bigger grocery stores will be closed
- Accès Montréal offices (BAM) and permit counters
- Most SAQ stores will be closed, except for those located in public markets and SAQ Express, which will operate according to their usual hours
- SQDC stores will be closed
- Municipal court service counters and courtrooms
- Banks and credit unions across the city will be closed
- Montreal libraries
- Canada Post and postal services will be closed (except those operating privately)
