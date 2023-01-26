McGill Is Offering A Free Personal Finance Course So You Can Actually Learn How Money Works
Registration for the current session is open now!
A complete McGill education might be rather pricey, but its free and self-paced personal finance class physically couldn't be cheaper. For the low, low price of zero dollars, you can learn from some real professors and lecturers about topics including how to budget, investing 101 and real estate strategies.
The class, developed in collaboration with The Globe and Mail (???) and RBC Future Launch (fair enough), is taught by professors from McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management. Upon completing every module of the course, you'll receive a "McGill Personal Finance Essentials attestation of completion," which is useful perhaps nowhere, but it does serve as a nice reminder of your newly-increased financial literacy!
The class promises to help its students "take charge of [their] personal finances" through only a few hours of programming. To register for the course, you simply visit McGill's dedicated website and sign up for one of the sessions. The current session runs until February third, by which date you'll need to have completed the course.
The next session opens for registration on February 20, 2023, and ends on May 12, 2023, giving you several weeks to complete all eight modules. If you don't finish the course during the session you registered for, you'll have to re-register for the next session in order to access the rest of the course materials.
