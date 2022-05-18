Mondial De La Bière Is Back To Normal This Week & Montrealers Are So Ready For It
Cheers to summer!
Good news for all beer connoisseurs: Mondial de la bière is finally back to normal. Unlike last year, this iconic festival has been able to return to the good old formula that made it such a fun event to begin with.
Thanks (but no thanks) to the pandemic, the 2021 festival had to operate a little differently — welcoming just 450 people at a time for a maximum of three hours. There were no individual booths and, because of importing delays, only 5% of the beers were international.
Fortunately, that was just temporary. This week, from May 19 to 22, you can head downtown to discover products from all around the globe at Mondial de la bière.
No passport required, the festival will take your taste buds on a journey to the U.S., Ireland, Scotland, Belgium and beyond. Of course, there will be a ton of beers from Canada too, including Ontario and Prince Edward Island.
You'll also get to check out the Mondial de la bière booths inside Windsor Station and outside in the Rio Tinto courtyard, where there will be over 400 refreshing beers to try.
Whether you're a lager lover, pale ale fan or dark beer aficionado, you'll be able to learn all about the different flavours and be introduced to hundreds of exclusive beers with the help of the more than 75 breweries on site.
All you need to try the brews for yourself are some virtual tasting coupons, sold for $1 each plus tax. Most beers are available in 2-4 ounce glasses, at between two and eight coupons per sample. Glasses are also available, starting at $10 each.
Mondial de la bière is kicking off the festival season with a bang. Not only will you get to sample products from all over the world alongside fellow beer lovers, but there will be entertainment and music throughout the event too.
While beer is definitely the main attraction, credit has to go to all the creative brewers who reinvent themselves every year. Thanks to them, you get the chance to responsibly discover such a wide variety of flavours.Getting to Mondial de la bière is easy with public transport. If you want to enjoy your day of tasting beers without worrying about parking or getting home safely, just grab the metro from Lucien-L'Allier or Bonaventure.
Mondial De La Bière
Price: Entry is free, virtual coupons for samples start at $1 plus tax
When: May 19-21 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 22 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 1160, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Details: Enjoy North America's largest beer-tasting festival as it was meant to be enjoyed, featuring more than 75 breweries and over 400 beers in a venue with a huge terrasse and plenty of room indoors.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.