A Montreal Café Is Giving Away Free Coffee, Pizza & Cupcakes This Weekend
Free cocktails and affogatos too!🎁☕
We have some good news for java enthusiasts. On September 24, you can get free coffee all day long at Montreal café Barista. Pizza slices, cupcakes, affogatos, coffee-based cocktails and sweets will also be on the house.
Sound too good to be true? Pinch yourself.
The coffee house, about a 15-minute walk from Sauvé metro station, has decided to spoil its clients and celebrate coffee culture with its unprecedented free-to-attend ''Barista Fest."
The café is opening its doors for one day of complimentary coffee, pizza from Morso Pizzeria and cupcakes by Petit Cake. The first 50 attendees will also receive a special gift.
Also on-site, Cremaglace and Rhum Sainte-Marie will collaborate to serve two caffeinated cocktails between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The baristas will serve yummy affogatos, an Italian coffee-based dessert, and candy bars will be available for children.
We recommend you arrive early because all those tasty treats will only be served "while stocks last."
If you're looking to buy coffee-making paraphernalia, Café Barista is also offering discounts, including 50% off selected accessories or 20% off all coffee bags and tasting boxes. And anyone who buys a coffee machine will get three months of free coffee. Mug-nificent!
The Barista Fest At Café Barista
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 24, beginning at 9 a.m.
Where: Café Barista, 111, rue de Louvain O.