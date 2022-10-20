These Montreal Bakeries Make The Best Baguettes In The City, According To People From France
Crispy on the outside, warm and fluffy on the inside. 🥖
There's nothing quite like smooshing a baguette between your fingers and feeling the crust crinkle. That's just one of the things a selection of judges did to determine which Montreal bakery makes the best long and narrow loaf of traditional French bread in the city.
Ten local bakeries competed in the blind taste test organized by Maudits Français and Union Française de Montréal, two organizations catering to French residents. A jury of bakers, pastry chefs and cooks assessed the flavour and crispness of each competing bakery's loaf.
Plateau bakery Ô Petit Paris took gold for their golden-brown baguette. Second place went to fellow Mont-Royal boulangerie Le Toledo, while Beaubien bistro De Froment et de Sève placed third.
The audience award went to Le Toledo, which had won first in the competition several times for their artisanal goods.
This year's winner Ô Petit Paris also won a "special bread" award for a loaf of their creation that features sausage and red wine flavours.
"We are so lucky to have two of the winners for the best baguette in Montreal," the official Mont-Royal Ave page celebrated on social media.
But participants in the competition were spread across the city, in case you want to find one near where you live, and each one comes highly recommended:
- Boulangerie Fanfare (751, rue Jarry Est)
- Boulangerie Jarry (380, rue Jarry Est)
- De Froment et de Sève (2355, rue Beaubien Est)
- Les Co’Pains d’Abord (418, rue Rachel Est)
- Le Toledo (351, ave Mont-Royal Est)
- Le Fromentier (1375, ave Laurier Est)
- Le Pain dans les Voiles (357, rue de Castelnau Est)
- Louise (6835, boul St Laurent)
- Joe La Croûte (7024, ave Casgrain)
- Ô Petit Paris (1592, ave Mont-Royal Est)