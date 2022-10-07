Montreal Construction This Long Weekend Will Be Fine Unless You Want To Drive Somewhere
The long weekend is finally here! And as you are planning to travel in and around the Montreal area to be with your loved ones on Thanksgiving, you should be mentally prepared for the many road closures for construction ahead of you.
Mobility Montréal is urging drivers to avoid a bunch of areas as much as possible, namely Route 136 (aka the Ville-Marie) between the Turcot interchange and the end of the Viger tunnel in both directions, the Honoré-Mercier bridge in both directions, the Saint-Pierre interchange, and Autoroute 15 southbound in the La Prairie sector.
From Sunday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 6 p.m., a complete closure is expected on Route 136 eastbound, between the Turcot interchange and the entrance from Atateken Street, as well as westbound between rue Panet and the entrance from rue Lucien-L'Allier.
Map of the closures of the Turcot interchange.Mobilité Montreal
Consequently, several roads will close by default from Sunday at 4:30 a.m., including the three ramps leading from A-15 north, A-20 east and A-15 south (Décarie) to Route 136 east (downtown), as well as the entrances of boulevard Pullman, rue Notre-Dame, rue de la Cathédrale and boulevard Robert-Bourassa.
From Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the Saint-Pierre Interchange will see a total closure too as the ramp leading from Route 138 east (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to the A-20 east downtown will be... you guessed it, under construction!
Route 138 eastbound between rue Clément and the interchange will be partially closed, with only two out of the three lanes in operation between Sunday at 7 a.m. and Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Map of the closures of the Saint-Pierre interchange.Mobilité Montreal
As if the situation wasn't stressful enough already, the Honoré-Mercier Bridge will also be affected by construction.
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m., the bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake will be completely closed in the South Shore direction, with all traffic crammed into the Montreal-bound lanes (Route 138 east).
Map of the closures of the Mercier Bridge.Mobilité Montreal
Construction will also affect Autoroute 15 this weekend with partial and complete closures. Check out Mobilité Montréal for more information.
