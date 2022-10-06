What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Thanksgiving Monday
Happy long weekend!
Associate Editor, MTL Blog
1h
Happy long weekend, Montreal! As the Thanksgiving festivities quickly approach — you might be planning some fun weekend get-togethers and knowing what's open and closed might come in handy.
If you need a quick refresher, we've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal.
We always recommend giving a place of business a call before heading on over to avoid any mishaps, as many local and independent spots across Montreal might operate on different hours.
What's open:
- 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
- Pharmacies
- Restaurants and bars
- Most supermarkets and convenience stores
- Most shopping malls
- Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will remain open
- Montreal Casino will be open
- The STM will operate under weekend hours — check out any route changes here
- The majority of SAQs will be open and operate during regular hours
- SQDC will operate during regular hours (customer service relations will be closed on and will reopen Tuesday)
- Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up will operate normally (with the exception of Montreal-Nord, where compost pick-up will take place the next day)
- All parking restrictions and parking meters remain in effect
- Cinemas
- Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium and the Biosphere will be open
- La Ronde will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
What's closed:
- Banks
- Municipal offices (including Accés Montreal) will be closed
- Municipal courts
- Passport services
- Service Canada
- Canada Post
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.