What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Thanksgiving Monday

Happy long weekend!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal skyline during the fall.

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime

Happy long weekend, Montreal! As the Thanksgiving festivities quickly approach — you might be planning some fun weekend get-togethers and knowing what's open and closed might come in handy.

If you need a quick refresher, we've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal.

We always recommend giving a place of business a call before heading on over to avoid any mishaps, as many local and independent spots across Montreal might operate on different hours.

What's open:

  • 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
  • Pharmacies
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Most supermarkets and convenience stores
  • Most shopping malls
  • Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will remain open
  • Montreal Casino will be open
  • The STM will operate under weekend hours — check out any route changes here
  • The majority of SAQs will be open and operate during regular hours
  • SQDC will operate during regular hours (customer service relations will be closed on and will reopen Tuesday)
  • Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up will operate normally (with the exception of Montreal-Nord, where compost pick-up will take place the next day)
  • All parking restrictions and parking meters remain in effect
  • Cinemas
  • Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium and the Biosphere will be open
  • La Ronde will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What's closed:

