9 Of Montreal Costco's Most Expensive Items (That You'll Lowkey Want)
From car-priced sport simulators to intelligent toilets.
Many Montreal Costco shoppers subscribe to the notion that "bigger is better," opting for oversized quantities of everything from buckets of sauce to heaps of chocolate in the pursuit of savings. But not everything stocked by the wholesale retailer is low-cost.
In fact, Costco has high-end contraptions and even higher-priced luxury items that'll put the average shopping budget to shame.
Excalibur 10-tray Dehydrator with Digital Control, Black
Costco
Cost: $799.99
Why it's so pricey: This dehydrator, much like its namesake sword, seems to be waiting for the chosen one — someone with a royal budget and a kingdom's worth of fruit to dry. The dual time and temperature controls are there to remind you that yes, you can indeed overcomplicate the simple art of removing water from food. The Hyperwave™ and Parallex® technology sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but really, they're just fancy ways of saying "This machine blows hot air really well."
Osaki OS-Ai Vivo 4D + 2D Massage Chair
Costco
Cost: $12,999.99
Why it's so pricey: This massage chair is like having a personal masseuse who graduated top of their class from Robot University. The integrated AI tech is so advanced, it knows more about your body than you do. The 52-cell full-body air massage is like being gently pummeled by a cloud. The wireless charger and Bluetooth speakers are the gold-plated toothpicks of this tech banquet. Plus, it has a joystick — because apparently, steering your way to relaxation is now a thing.
Golden Designs Marstrand 6-person Barrel Steam Sauna
Costco
Cost: $8,499.99
Why it's so pricey: You're not only getting a home sauna for under $10K, you're getting a barrel that you can sweat in like a fine wine. Up to six people fit in the belly of this Canada-made red-cedar beast. It comes with a wall-mounted stove and built-in control switches for easy use. No plumbing is needed, although you will need help assembling it — Costco recommends at least two people. You might also want to engage the assistance of a cooper.
NiceRink Gold Package Ice Rink
Costco
Cost: $3,999.99
Why it's so pricey: You decided to build a pucking ice rink in your backyard. The whole 550-pound package comes with a 33-feet x 60-feet rink liner, resurfacer, bumper caps and plastic boards to make sure the surface stays flat through the winter.
Kohler Karing Smart Toilet
Costco
Cost: $2,899.99
Why it's so pricey: It's the egg shape that indicates the intelligence of this toilet. Not only does it have a hands-free open and close feature, but it self-cleans after every cycle. The seat is heated for optimal bum comfort, and you can set the temperature using the accompanying wall-mounted touch-screen control panel.More at costco.ca
Miele CM6360 Milk Perfection Countertop Coffee Machine, White Lotus
Costco
Cost: $2,999.99
Why it's so pricey: This is a coffee maker "for perfectionists" from German high-end domestic appliance manufacturer Miele. We're talking three coffee bean containers and a system that grinds beans freshly for every cup… or two since it can brew a double dose of caffeine at the touch of a button. There's also a milk siphon and container, because why pour milk like a normal person? The whole thing connects to WiFii so you can manage the settings with your phone and program up to eight user profiles — one to fit all of your moods.
Samsung 85" 8K TV
Costco
Cost: $10,598.00
Why it's so pricey: This gargantuan 85" television would probably take up the whole wall of your living room. It's ultra-thin and boasts 33 million pixels with a resolution four times that of 4K. Of course, few people have an internet connection fast enough to stream content in 8K and most films come out in 2K, but if you have this much money to blow on a television, you probably don't care about those details.
Imperia XL Modern 4-piece Top Grain Leather Power Reclining Headrest Home Theatre Seating, Black
Costco
Cost: $7,499.99
Why it's so pricey: If you have a wall-sized television in your home, then you obviously also need cinema-style seating. These throne-like leather recliners are powered, so you can press a button to relax in ultimate luxury. They're "engineered to prevent sagging," in a curious boast by Costco. They also have LED cup holders with a "nice cool soft glow" and LED ambient base lighting to give them the look and feel of a tricked-out Supra.
Foresight Sports Eagle Package Golf Simulator
Costco
Cost: $29,999.99
Why it's so pricey: For many, the joy of golf entails avoiding anything resembling athletic activity. With this simulator, you don't have to step onto a golf cart or even step foot outside. The product comes with a 30-course package, a full simulation enclosure, hitting mat, and turf. Unfortunately, it does not simulate friends. But if you can afford this, chances are you can buy those too.
